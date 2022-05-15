|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|17
|15
|.531
|2½
|Salem (Boston)
|16
|16
|.500
|3½
|Down East (Texas)
|13
|19
|.406
|6½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|9
|23
|.281
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|19
|13
|.594
|2
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|16
|.500
|5
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|12
|20
|.375
|9
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|11
|21
|.344
|10
|Saturday's Games
Lynchburg 4, Down East 2
Fayetteville 8, Carolina 6
Myrtle Beach 4, Charleston 2
Fredericksburg 7, Kannapolis 5
Columbia 5, Augusta 3
Salem 5, Delmarva 4, 11 innings
|Sunday's Games
Lynchburg at Down East, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 11:05 a.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
