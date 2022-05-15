All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)1912.613
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1714.5482
Carolina (Milwaukee)1715.531
Salem (Boston)1616.500
Down East (Texas)1319.406
Delmarva (Baltimore)923.28110½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2111.656
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2111.656
Augusta (Atlanta)1913.5942
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1616.5005
Fayetteville (Houston)1220.3759
Columbia (Kansas City)1121.34410
Saturday's Games

Lynchburg 4, Down East 2

Fayetteville 8, Carolina 6

Myrtle Beach 4, Charleston 2

Fredericksburg 7, Kannapolis 5

Columbia 5, Augusta 3

Salem 5, Delmarva 4, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

Lynchburg at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 11:05 a.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

