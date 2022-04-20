|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Down East (Texas)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|Tuesday's Games
Kannapolis 14, Fredericksburg 2
Carolina 10, Lynchburg 1
Charleston 11, Salem 2
Down East 6, Columbia 4
Delmarva 8, Myrtle Beach 3
Augusta 8, Fayetteville 6
|Wednesday's Games
Lynchburg at Carolina, 11 a.m.
Fredericksburg at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Fredericksburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Fredericksburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.