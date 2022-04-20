All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Salem (Boston)73.700
Carolina (Milwaukee)64.6001
Fredericksburg (Washington)64.6001
Delmarva (Baltimore)55.5002
Down East (Texas)46.4003
Lynchburg (Cleveland)37.3004
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)73.700
Charleston (Tampa Bay)64.6001
Augusta (Atlanta)55.5002
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)55.5002
Columbia (Kansas City)46.4003
Fayetteville (Houston)28.2005
Tuesday's Games

Kannapolis 14, Fredericksburg 2

Carolina 10, Lynchburg 1

Charleston 11, Salem 2

Down East 6, Columbia 4

Delmarva 8, Myrtle Beach 3

Augusta 8, Fayetteville 6

Wednesday's Games

Lynchburg at Carolina, 11 a.m.

Fredericksburg at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fredericksburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fredericksburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

