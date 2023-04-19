All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)65.545
Salem (Boston)65.545
Carolina (Milwaukee)55.500½
Down East (Texas)55.500½
Lynchburg (Cleveland)56.4551
Fredericksburg (Washington)38.2733
South Division
WLPct.GB
Fayetteville (Houston)73.700
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)73.700
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)55.5002
Augusta (Atlanta)45.444
Columbia (Kansas City)45.444
Charleston (Tampa Bay)46.4003
Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Down East 2

Kannapolis 6, Charleston 1

Lynchburg 15, Salem 12

Myrtle Beach 2, Augusta 1, 10 innings

Delmarva 11, Fredericksburg 6

Columbia 5, Fayetteville 4, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Carolina 5, Down East 2

Kannapolis 8, Charleston 7

Salem 5, Lynchburg 2

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 4

Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Fayetteville 7, Columbia 3

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

