All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)3621.632
Carolina (Milwaukee)3127.534
Down East (Texas)3028.517
Salem (Boston)2829.4918
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2533.43111½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2434.41412½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3622.621
Columbia (Kansas City)3324.579
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2929.5007
Augusta (Atlanta)2730.474
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2731.4669
Fayetteville (Houston)2038.34516
Friday's Games

Kannapolis 2, Lynchburg 1, 10 innings

Down East 5, Fayetteville 1

Columbia 17, Carolina 8

Delmarva 3, Fredericksburg 2

Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 4

Salem 17, Augusta 3

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

