|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|31
|27
|.534
|5½
|Down East (Texas)
|30
|28
|.517
|6½
|Salem (Boston)
|28
|29
|.491
|8
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|25
|33
|.431
|11½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|24
|34
|.414
|12½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|33
|24
|.579
|2½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|29
|.500
|7
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|27
|30
|.474
|8½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|27
|31
|.466
|9
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|20
|38
|.345
|16
|Friday's Games
Kannapolis 2, Lynchburg 1, 10 innings
Down East 5, Fayetteville 1
Columbia 17, Carolina 8
Delmarva 3, Fredericksburg 2
Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 4
Salem 17, Augusta 3
|Saturday's Games
Fayetteville at Down East, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
