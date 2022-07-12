All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)132.867
Down East (Texas)86.571
Salem (Boston)78.4676
Carolina (Milwaukee)69.4007
Delmarva (Baltimore)510.3338
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)510.3338
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)114.733
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)114.733
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)87.5333
Charleston (Tampa Bay)77.500
Fayetteville (Houston)410.286
Augusta (Atlanta)311.214
Sunday's Games

Charleston 6, Augusta 2, 6 innings, 1st game

Augusta at Charleston, ppd., 2nd game

Kannapolis 5, Carolina 3

Fredericksburg 7, Lynchburg 2

Down East 2, Fayetteville 0

Delmarva 2, Salem 1, 1st game

Delmarva 1, Salem 0, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Columbia at Down East, 6 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbia at Down East, 11 a.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 11 a.m.

Kannapolis at Salem, 1:05 p.m.

Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

