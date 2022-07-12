|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|8
|6
|.571
|4½
|Salem (Boston)
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|Sunday's Games
Charleston 6, Augusta 2, 6 innings, 1st game
Augusta at Charleston, ppd., 2nd game
Kannapolis 5, Carolina 3
Fredericksburg 7, Lynchburg 2
Down East 2, Fayetteville 0
Delmarva 2, Salem 1, 1st game
Delmarva 1, Salem 0, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 3
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Columbia at Down East, 6 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Columbia at Down East, 11 a.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 11 a.m.
Kannapolis at Salem, 1:05 p.m.
Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
