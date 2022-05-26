All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2318.561
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2218.550½
Salem (Boston)2120.5122
Fredericksburg (Washington)2020.500
Down East (Texas)1823.4395
Delmarva (Baltimore)1526.3668
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3011.732
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2813.6832
Augusta (Atlanta)2120.5129
Fayetteville (Houston)1823.43912
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1724.41513
Columbia (Kansas City)1229.29318
Tuesday's Games

Lynchburg 9, Columbia 1

Down East 4, Fayetteville 3, 10 innings

Carolina 11, Kannapolis 8

Charleston 10, Delmarva 9

Salem 6, Fredericksburg 1

Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 5

Wednesday's Games

Columbia 2, Lynchburg 1, 10 innings

Down East 3, Fayetteville 2

Carolina 13, Kannapolis 0

Salem 8, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 5, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 0

Thursday's Games

Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

