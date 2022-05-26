|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|18
|.550
|½
|Salem (Boston)
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|Down East (Texas)
|18
|23
|.439
|5
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|26
|.366
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|30
|11
|.732
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|28
|13
|.683
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|21
|20
|.512
|9
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|18
|23
|.439
|12
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|24
|.415
|13
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|12
|29
|.293
|18
|Tuesday's Games
Lynchburg 9, Columbia 1
Down East 4, Fayetteville 3, 10 innings
Carolina 11, Kannapolis 8
Charleston 10, Delmarva 9
Salem 6, Fredericksburg 1
Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 5
|Wednesday's Games
Columbia 2, Lynchburg 1, 10 innings
Down East 3, Fayetteville 2
Carolina 13, Kannapolis 0
Salem 8, Fredericksburg 2
Charleston 5, Delmarva 3
Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 0
|Thursday's Games
Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
