x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)3219.627
Carolina (Milwaukee)2923.558
Down East (Texas)2725.519
Salem (Boston)2427.4718
Delmarva (Baltimore)2230.42310½
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2230.42310½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3319.635
Columbia (Kansas City)2922.569
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2626.5007
Augusta (Atlanta)2526.490
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2428.4629
Fayetteville (Houston)1735.32716
Thursday's Games

Kannapolis 4, Carolina 3

Columbia 8, Salem 7, 13 innings

Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 8

Down East 6, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 12, Fayetteville 3

Lynchburg 7, Delmarva 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Kannapolis 1

Columbia 4, Salem 3

Augusta 6, Myrtle Beach 5

Fredericksburg 23, Down East 8

Charleston 7, Fayetteville 1

Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 2

Saturday's Games

Charleston at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Charleston at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.<

