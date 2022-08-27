|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|29
|23
|.558
|3½
|Down East (Texas)
|27
|25
|.519
|5½
|Salem (Boston)
|24
|27
|.471
|8
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|22
|30
|.423
|10½
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|30
|.423
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|29
|22
|.569
|3½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|26
|.500
|7
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|25
|26
|.490
|7½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|24
|28
|.462
|9
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|17
|35
|.327
|16
|Thursday's Games
Kannapolis 4, Carolina 3
Columbia 8, Salem 7, 13 innings
Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 8
Down East 6, Fredericksburg 2
Charleston 12, Fayetteville 3
Lynchburg 7, Delmarva 3, 10 innings
|Friday's Games
Carolina 4, Kannapolis 1
Columbia 4, Salem 3
Augusta 6, Myrtle Beach 5
Fredericksburg 23, Down East 8
Charleston 7, Fayetteville 1
Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 2
|Saturday's Games
Charleston at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Charleston at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.<
