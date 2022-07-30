All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)208.714
Down East (Texas)1413.519
Salem (Boston)1414.5006
Carolina (Milwaukee)1315.4647
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1117.3939
Delmarva (Baltimore)1117.3939
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1711.607
Columbia (Kansas City)1611.593½
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1612.5711
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1512.556
Augusta (Atlanta)917.5467
Fayetteville (Houston)918.333
Thursday's Games

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 5

Kannapolis 5, Columbia 4, 11 innings

Fredricksburg 8, Salem 3

Fayetteville 5, Carolina 1

Charleston 3, Down East 1

Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 4

Friday's Games

Delmarva 10, Lynchburg 7

Columbia 7, Kannapolis 6

Fredricksburg 9, Salem 6

Fayetteville 2, Carolina 1

Charleston 8, Down East 2

Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 2

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredricksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

