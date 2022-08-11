All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2412.667
Carolina (Milwaukee)1918.514
Down East (Texas)1820.4747
Salem (Boston)1720.459
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1622.4219
Delmarva (Baltimore)1324.35111½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2314.622
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2117.553
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2117.553
Columbia (Kansas City)1819.4865
Augusta (Atlanta)1718.4865
Fayetteville (Houston)1622.421
Tuesday's Games

Salem 5, Kannapolis 3

Myrtle Beach 1, Columbia 0

Augusta 13, Fredericksburg 11

Carolina 7, Delmarva 5

Fayetteville 6, Down East 5

Charleston 2, Lychburg 0

Wednesday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Down East 0, 1st game

Down East 2, Fayetteville 1, 2nd game

Kannapolis 7, Salem 6, 10 innings

Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 4

Augusta at Fredericksburg, ppd.

Carolina 4, Delmarva 0, susp. bottom of 5th

Lychburg 5, Charleston 3

Thursday's Games

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Lychburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

