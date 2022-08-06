|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|16
|17
|.485
|7
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|16
|18
|.471
|7½
|Salem (Boston)
|15
|17
|.469
|7½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|13
|21
|.382
|10½
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|13
|21
|.382
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|19
|15
|.559
|2½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|14
|18
|.438
|6½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|12
|20
|.375
|8½
|Friday's Games
Down East 10, Fredricksburg 9, 10 innings
Kannapolis 7, Carolina 6
Lynchburg 14, Myrtle Beach 13
Fayetteville at Salem, ppd.
Augusta 14, Delmarva 2
Charleston 6, Columbia 3, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Fredricksburg at Down East, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fredricksburg at Down East, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 2, 3:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.
