x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2310.697
Down East (Texas)1617.4857
Carolina (Milwaukee)1618.471
Salem (Boston)1517.469
Delmarva (Baltimore)1321.38210½
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1321.38210½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2112.636
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2014.588
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1915.559
Columbia (Kansas City)1716.5154
Augusta (Atlanta)1418.438
Fayetteville (Houston)1220.375
Friday's Games

Down East 10, Fredricksburg 9, 10 innings

Kannapolis 7, Carolina 6

Lynchburg 14, Myrtle Beach 13

Fayetteville at Salem, ppd.

Augusta 14, Delmarva 2

Charleston 6, Columbia 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Fredricksburg at Down East, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fredricksburg at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 2, 3:05 p.m.

Augusta at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.

