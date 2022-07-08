All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)112.846
Salem (Boston)76.5384
Down East (Texas)66.500
Carolina (Milwaukee)67.4625
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)58.3856
Delmarva (Baltimore)310.2318
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)103.769
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)94.6921
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)76.5383
Charleston (Tampa Bay)67.4624
Fayetteville (Houston)48.333
Augusta (Atlanta)310.2317
Thursday's Games

Kannapolis 5, Carolina 3

Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 1

Salem 12, Delmarva 4

Down East at Fayetteville, susp.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, susp.

Charleston 8, Augusta 4

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 7, Down East 4, 1st game

Down East at Fayetteville, ppd., 2nd game

Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 3, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 6, 2nd game

Kannapolis 5, Carolina 0

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 1

Delmarva 8, Salem 7, 10 innings

Augusta 6, Charleston 2

Saturday's Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

