|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Down East (Texas)
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|Thursday's Games
Kannapolis 5, Carolina 3
Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 1
Salem 12, Delmarva 4
Down East at Fayetteville, susp.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, susp.
Charleston 8, Augusta 4
|Friday's Games
Fayetteville 7, Down East 4, 1st game
Down East at Fayetteville, ppd., 2nd game
Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 3, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 6, 2nd game
Kannapolis 5, Carolina 0
Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 1
Delmarva 8, Salem 7, 10 innings
Augusta 6, Charleston 2
|Saturday's Games
Down East at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
