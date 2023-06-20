All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)3624.600
Carolina (Milwaukee)3328.541
Salem (Boston)3032.4847
Fredericksburg (Washington)2932.475
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2934.460
Delmarva (Baltimore)2736.42910½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3825.603
Columbia (Kansas City)3429.5404
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)3429.5404
Augusta (Atlanta)3033.4768
Fayetteville2934.4609
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2538.39713
Sunday's Games

Kannapolis 7, Down East 3

Carolina 12, Augusta 9, 10 innings

Lynchburg 3, Charleston 2

Fayetteville 6, Columbia 1

Salem 10, Delmarva 4

Myrtle Beach 8, Fredericksburg 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

