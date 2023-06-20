|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|36
|24
|.600
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|33
|28
|.541
|3½
|Salem (Boston)
|30
|32
|.484
|7
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|29
|32
|.475
|7½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|29
|34
|.460
|8½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|27
|36
|.429
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|34
|29
|.540
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|29
|.540
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|30
|33
|.476
|8
|Fayetteville
|29
|34
|.460
|9
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|25
|38
|.397
|13
|Sunday's Games
Kannapolis 7, Down East 3
Carolina 12, Augusta 9, 10 innings
Lynchburg 3, Charleston 2
Fayetteville 6, Columbia 1
Salem 10, Delmarva 4
Myrtle Beach 8, Fredericksburg 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
