|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Salem (Boston)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Tuesday's Games
Salem 7, Carolina 2
Lynchburg 13, Myrtle Beach 5
Down East 6, Augusta 5
Delmarva 7, Kannapolis 2
Charleston 5, Columbia 3
Fayetteville 3, Fredericksburg 2
|Wednesday's Games
Salem 2, Carolina 0
Myrtle Beach 6, Lynchburg 4
Down East 1, Augusta 0
Delmarva 12, Kannapolis 2
Columbia 7, Charleston 0
Fayetteville 15, Fredericksburg 2
|Thursday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Down East at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Down East at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
