North Division
WLPct.GB
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2115.583
Carolina (Milwaukee)2017.541
Fredericksburg (Washington)1917.5282
Salem (Boston)1720.459
Down East (Texas)1522.405
Delmarva (Baltimore)1423.378
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2611.703
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2512.6761
Augusta (Atlanta)2017.5416
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1720.4599
Fayetteville (Houston)1621.43210
Columbia (Kansas City)1126.29715
Thursday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 4

Carolina 9, Down East 2

Charleston 5, Augusta 2

Lynchburg 6, Salem 4

Delmarva 4, Fredericksburg 3

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 5

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 13, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 8, Down East 6

Charleston 8, Augusta 2

Lynchburg 10, Salem 9

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 4

Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 4

Saturday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

