|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|20
|17
|.541
|1½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|17
|.528
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|17
|20
|.459
|4½
|Down East (Texas)
|15
|22
|.405
|6½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|14
|23
|.378
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|25
|12
|.676
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|20
|17
|.541
|6
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|20
|.459
|9
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|21
|.432
|10
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|11
|26
|.297
|15
|Thursday's Games
Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 4
Carolina 9, Down East 2
Charleston 5, Augusta 2
Lynchburg 6, Salem 4
Delmarva 4, Fredericksburg 3
Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 5
|Friday's Games
Fayetteville 13, Kannapolis 2
Carolina 8, Down East 6
Charleston 8, Augusta 2
Lynchburg 10, Salem 9
Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 4
Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 4
|Saturday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
