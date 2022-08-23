|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|27
|21
|.563
|2½
|Down East (Texas)
|26
|22
|.542
|3½
|Salem (Boston)
|23
|24
|.489
|6
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|21
|27
|.438
|8½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|19
|29
|.396
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|30
|18
|.614
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|26
|21
|.553
|3½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|24
|.500
|6
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|23
|25
|.479
|7
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|22
|25
|.468
|7½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|32
|.333
|14
|Sunday's Games
Myrtle Beach 7, Down East 1, 8 innings
Carolina 6, Fayettevile 2
Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 1
Kannapolis 1, Columbia 0
Salem 6, Delmarva 5
Charleston 10, Augusta 9, 10 innings
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
