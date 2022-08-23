All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2918.617
Carolina (Milwaukee)2721.563
Down East (Texas)2622.542
Salem (Boston)2324.4896
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2127.438
Delmarva (Baltimore)1929.39610½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3018.614
Columbia (Kansas City)2621.553
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2424.5006
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2325.4797
Augusta (Atlanta)2225.468
Fayetteville (Houston)1632.33314
Sunday's Games

Myrtle Beach 7, Down East 1, 8 innings

Carolina 6, Fayettevile 2

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 1

Kannapolis 1, Columbia 0

Salem 6, Delmarva 5

Charleston 10, Augusta 9, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

