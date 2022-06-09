All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2824.538
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2824.538
Salem (Boston)2825.528½
Fredericksburg (Washington)2725.5191
Down East (Texas)2528.472
Delmarva (Baltimore)1934.358
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3715.712
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3617.679
Augusta (Atlanta)2825.528
Fayetteville (Houston)2429.45313½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2132.39616½
Columbia (Kansas City)1538.28322½
Tuesday's Games

Kannapolis 6, Down East 0

Myrtle Beach 10, Carolina 8, 10 innings

Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 13, Delmarva 7

Columbia 8, Augusta 3

Charleston 5, Salem 3

Wednesday's Games

Fredericksburg 7, Lynchburg 5, 1st game

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 2nd game, ppd.

Down East 2, Kannapolis 1, 10 innings

Myrtle Beach at Carolina, ppd.

Delmarva 3, Fayetteville 2

Augusta 15, Columbia 2

Charleston 7, Salem 5

Thursday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you