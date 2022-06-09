|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|28
|24
|.538
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|28
|24
|.538
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|28
|25
|.528
|½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|27
|25
|.519
|1
|Down East (Texas)
|25
|28
|.472
|3½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|19
|34
|.358
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|37
|15
|.712
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|36
|17
|.679
|1½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|28
|25
|.528
|9½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|24
|29
|.453
|13½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|32
|.396
|16½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|15
|38
|.283
|22½
|Tuesday's Games
Kannapolis 6, Down East 0
Myrtle Beach 10, Carolina 8, 10 innings
Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 2
Fayetteville 13, Delmarva 7
Columbia 8, Augusta 3
Charleston 5, Salem 3
|Wednesday's Games
Fredericksburg 7, Lynchburg 5, 1st game
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 2nd game, ppd.
Down East 2, Kannapolis 1, 10 innings
Myrtle Beach at Carolina, ppd.
Delmarva 3, Fayetteville 2
Augusta 15, Columbia 2
Charleston 7, Salem 5
|Thursday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.