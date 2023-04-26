All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)97.563
Delmarva (Baltimore)97.563
Lynchburg (Cleveland)98.529½
Salem (Boston)98.529½
Down East (Texas)88.5001
Fredericksburg (Washington)412.2505
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)115.688
Columbia (Kansas City)96.600
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)97.563
Fayetteville (Houston)88.5003
Augusta (Atlanta)59.3575
Charleston (Tampa Bay)611.353
Tuesday's Games

Salem 5, Delmarva 0

Columbia 3, Augusta 1

Carolina 7, Kannapolis 4

Down East 8, Fayetteville 1

Lynchburg 9, Fredericksburg 3

Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 2

Wednesday's Games

Kannapolis 4, Carolina 3

Down East 8, Fayetteville 5

Myrtle Beach 7, Charleston 2, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 2, 2nd game

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 6

Delmarva 3, Salem 1

Columbia 3, Augusta 2

Thursday's Games

Columbia at Augusta, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you