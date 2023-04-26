|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|9
|8
|.529
|½
|Salem (Boston)
|9
|8
|.529
|½
|Down East (Texas)
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|9
|6
|.600
|1½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|Tuesday's Games
Salem 5, Delmarva 0
Columbia 3, Augusta 1
Carolina 7, Kannapolis 4
Down East 8, Fayetteville 1
Lynchburg 9, Fredericksburg 3
Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 2
|Wednesday's Games
Kannapolis 4, Carolina 3
Down East 8, Fayetteville 5
Myrtle Beach 7, Charleston 2, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 2, 2nd game
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 6
Delmarva 3, Salem 1
Columbia 3, Augusta 2
|Thursday's Games
Columbia at Augusta, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.