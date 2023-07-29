|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Salem (Boston)
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|x-Down East (Texas)
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|10
|17
|.370
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|12
|.571
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|14
|14
|.500
|5
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|13
|15
|.464
|6
|Fayetteville
|12
|15
|.444
|6½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Friday's Games
Bowling Green 18, Delmarva 1
Charleston 6, Augusta 4
Lynchburg 8, Salem 3
Myrtle Beach 9, Fredericksburg 1
Carolina 12, Columbia 2
Down East 9, Fayetteville 6
|Saturday's Games
Down East at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 P.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.