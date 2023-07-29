All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1710.630
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1414.500
Salem (Boston)1414.500
x-Down East (Texas)1315.464
Delmarva (Baltimore)1215.4445
Fredericksburg (Washington)1017.3707
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)199.679
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1612.5713
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1414.5005
Columbia (Kansas City)1315.4646
Fayetteville1215.444
Augusta (Atlanta)1216.4297
Friday's Games

Bowling Green 18, Delmarva 1

Charleston 6, Augusta 4

Lynchburg 8, Salem 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Fredericksburg 1

Carolina 12, Columbia 2

Down East 9, Fayetteville 6

Saturday's Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 P.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

