|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Down East (Texas)
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Saturday's Games
Down East 4, Kannapolis 1
Fredericksburg 12, Delmarva 5
Columbia 5, Augusta 3
Salem 9, Lynchburg 3
Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3
Myrtle Beach 13, Charleston 6
|Sunday's Games
Fredericksburg 10, Delmarva 2
Lynchburg 6, Salem 2
Kannapolis 4, Down East 1
Columbia 5, Augusta 4
Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3
Charleston 10, Myrtle Beach 7
|Monday's Games
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 4:35 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 6:35 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
