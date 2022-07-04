All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)81.889
Carolina (Milwaukee)54.5563
Down East (Texas)54.5563
Salem (Boston)54.5563
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)45.4444
Delmarva (Baltimore)18.1117
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)81.889
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)63.6672
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)54.5563
Charleston (Tampa Bay)36.3335
Augusta (Atlanta)27.2226
Fayetteville (Houston)27.2226
Saturday's Games

Down East 4, Kannapolis 1

Fredericksburg 12, Delmarva 5

Columbia 5, Augusta 3

Salem 9, Lynchburg 3

Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3

Myrtle Beach 13, Charleston 6

Sunday's Games

Fredericksburg 10, Delmarva 2

Lynchburg 6, Salem 2

Kannapolis 4, Down East 1

Columbia 5, Augusta 4

Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3

Charleston 10, Myrtle Beach 7

Monday's Games

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 4:35 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 6:35 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you