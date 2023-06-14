All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)3421.618
Carolina (Milwaukee)3027.5265
Fredericksburg (Washington)2829.4917
Delmarva (Baltimore)2732.4589
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2732.4589
Salem (Boston)2632.448
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3524.593
Columbia (Kansas City)3326.5592
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)3127.534
Augusta (Atlanta)2930.4926
Fayetteville2633.4419
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2336.39012
Tuesday's Games

Delmarva 10, Salem 2

Lynchburg 7, Charleston 5

Down East 4, Kannapolis 2

Augusta 4, Carolina 3

Fredericksburg 6, Myrtle Beach 4

Columbia 4, Fayetteville 3, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Kannapolis 4, Down East 2

Augusta 6, Carolina 5

Salem 7, Delmarva 1, 1st game

Delmarva 3, Salem1, 2nd game

Lynchburg 7, Charleston 6

Myrtle Beach 1, Fredericksburg 0

Fayetteville 7, Columbia 2

Thursday's Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 2, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

