|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|30
|27
|.526
|5
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|28
|29
|.491
|7
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|27
|32
|.458
|9
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|27
|32
|.458
|9
|Salem (Boston)
|26
|32
|.448
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|35
|24
|.593
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|33
|26
|.559
|2
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|31
|27
|.534
|3½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|29
|30
|.492
|6
|Fayetteville
|26
|33
|.441
|9
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|36
|.390
|12
|Tuesday's Games
Delmarva 10, Salem 2
Lynchburg 7, Charleston 5
Down East 4, Kannapolis 2
Augusta 4, Carolina 3
Fredericksburg 6, Myrtle Beach 4
Columbia 4, Fayetteville 3, 12 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Kannapolis 4, Down East 2
Augusta 6, Carolina 5
Salem 7, Delmarva 1, 1st game
Delmarva 3, Salem1, 2nd game
Lynchburg 7, Charleston 6
Myrtle Beach 1, Fredericksburg 0
Fayetteville 7, Columbia 2
|Thursday's Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 2, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
