|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Down East (Texas)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Saturday's Games
Kannapolis at Down East, ppd.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 2, ppd.
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 4
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, ppd.
Salem 10, Delmarva 2
Augusta at Columbia, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 2, 10 innings
Carolina 5, Fayetteville 3, 10 innings, 1st game
Fayetteville 7, Carolina 1, 2nd game
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Salem at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Salem at Carolina, 11 a.m.
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
