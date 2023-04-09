All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)21.667
Fredericksburg (Washington)21.667
Carolina (Milwaukee)11.500½
Down East (Texas)11.500½
Lynchburg (Cleveland)12.3331
Salem (Boston)12.3331
South Division
WLPct.GB
Augusta (Atlanta)101.000
Charleston (Tampa Bay)11.500½
Fayetteville (Houston)11.500½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)11.500½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)11.500½
Columbia (Kansas City)01.0001
Saturday's Games

Kannapolis at Down East, ppd.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 2, ppd.

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 4

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Salem 10, Delmarva 2

Augusta at Columbia, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 2, 10 innings

Carolina 5, Fayetteville 3, 10 innings, 1st game

Fayetteville 7, Carolina 1, 2nd game

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Salem at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Salem at Carolina, 11 a.m.

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you