All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)3721.638
Carolina (Milwaukee)3227.542
Down East (Texas)3029.508
Salem (Boston)2830.4839
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2633.44111½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2435.40713½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3722.627
Columbia (Kansas City)3325.569
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2930.4928
Augusta (Atlanta)2830.483
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2732.45810
Fayetteville (Houston)2138.35616
Friday's Games

Kannapolis 2, Lynchburg 1, 10 innings

Down East 5, Fayetteville 1

Columbia 17, Carolina 8

Delmarva 3, Fredericksburg 2

Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 4

Salem 17, Augusta 3

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 7, Down East 0

Carolina 8, Columbia 7

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 2

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 5

Augusta 6, Salem 3

Lynchburg 8, Kannapolis 7

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you