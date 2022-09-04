|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|32
|27
|.542
|5½
|Down East (Texas)
|30
|29
|.508
|7½
|Salem (Boston)
|28
|30
|.483
|9
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|26
|33
|.441
|11½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|24
|35
|.407
|13½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|33
|25
|.569
|3½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|30
|.492
|8
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|28
|30
|.483
|8½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|27
|32
|.458
|10
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|21
|38
|.356
|16
|Friday's Games
Kannapolis 2, Lynchburg 1, 10 innings
Down East 5, Fayetteville 1
Columbia 17, Carolina 8
Delmarva 3, Fredericksburg 2
Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 4
Salem 17, Augusta 3
|Saturday's Games
Fayetteville 7, Down East 0
Carolina 8, Columbia 7
Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 2
Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 5
Augusta 6, Salem 3
Lynchburg 8, Kannapolis 7
|Sunday's Games
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
