All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1810.643
Salem (Boston)1514.517
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1415.483
x-Down East (Texas)1415.483
Delmarva (Baltimore)1216.4296
Fredericksburg (Washington)1117.3937
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)199.679
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1613.552
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1514.517
Columbia (Kansas City)1316.448
Augusta (Atlanta)1216.4297
Fayetteville1216.4297
Friday's Games

Bowling Green 18, Delmarva 1

Charleston 6, Augusta 4

Lynchburg 8, Salem 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Fredericksburg 1

Carolina 12, Columbia 2

Down East 9, Fayetteville 6

Saturday's Games

Down East 5, Fayetteville 4, 10 innings

Augusta at Charleston, ppd.

Salem 7, Lynchburg 2

Fredericksburg 12, Myrtle Beach 2

Carolina 3, Columbia 2

Kannapolis 2, Delmarva 1

Sunday's Games

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 P.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 2, 3 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 1st game, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta,7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 2nd game, 7:05 p.m.

