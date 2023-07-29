|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|15
|14
|.517
|3½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|14
|15
|.483
|4½
|x-Down East (Texas)
|14
|15
|.483
|4½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|11
|17
|.393
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|13
|.552
|3½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Fayetteville
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Friday's Games
Bowling Green 18, Delmarva 1
Charleston 6, Augusta 4
Lynchburg 8, Salem 3
Myrtle Beach 9, Fredericksburg 1
Carolina 12, Columbia 2
Down East 9, Fayetteville 6
|Saturday's Games
Down East 5, Fayetteville 4, 10 innings
Augusta at Charleston, ppd.
Salem 7, Lynchburg 2
Fredericksburg 12, Myrtle Beach 2
Carolina 3, Columbia 2
Kannapolis 2, Delmarva 1
|Sunday's Games
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 P.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 2, 3 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fayetteville at Carolina, 1st game, 5 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta,7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 2nd game, 7:05 p.m.
