North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)3121.596
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2923.5582
Fredericksburg (Washington)2724.529
x-Down East (Texas)2527.4816
Delmarva (Baltimore)2229.423
Salem (Boston)2230.4239
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3319.635
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2923.5584
Columbia (Kansas City)2527.4818
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2527.4818
Augusta (Atlanta)2329.44210
Fayetteville2032.38513
Friday's Games

Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 3

Columbia 12, Carolina 4

Down East 9, Fayetteville 7

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 6

Charleston 6, Augusta 4

Kannapolis 10, Myrtle Beach 8

Saturday's Games

Columbia at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

