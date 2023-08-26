|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|29
|23
|.558
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|27
|24
|.529
|3½
|x-Down East (Texas)
|25
|27
|.481
|6
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|22
|29
|.423
|8½
|Salem (Boston)
|22
|30
|.423
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|29
|23
|.558
|4
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|25
|27
|.481
|8
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|25
|27
|.481
|8
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|23
|29
|.442
|10
|Fayetteville
|20
|32
|.385
|13
|Friday's Games
Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 3
Columbia 12, Carolina 4
Down East 9, Fayetteville 7
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 6
Charleston 6, Augusta 4
Kannapolis 10, Myrtle Beach 8
|Saturday's Games
Columbia at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Columbia at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
