|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Down East (Texas)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|Wednesday's Games
Kannapolis 6, Carolina 1
Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 1
Salem 7, Delmarva 5
Fayetteville 3, Down East 2
Myrtle Beach 11, Columbia 3
Charleston 5, Augusta 4
|Thursday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
