North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2113.618
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1816.5293
x-Down East (Texas)1717.5004
Fredericksburg (Washington)1617.485
Salem (Boston)1519.4416
Delmarva (Baltimore)1320.394
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2311.676
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1717.5006
Columbia (Kansas City)1617.485
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1618.4717
Augusta (Atlanta)1518.4557
Fayetteville1519.4418
Friday's Games

Fredericksburg 8, Salem 2, 1st game

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 3, 2nd game

Down East 7, Myrtle Beach 1

Charleston 5, Kannapolis 3

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 6

Augusta 6, Columbia 2

Carolina 8, Fayetteville 3

Saturday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 1 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

