|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|x-Down East (Texas)
|17
|17
|.500
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|16
|17
|.485
|4½
|Salem (Boston)
|15
|19
|.441
|6
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|13
|20
|.394
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|17
|.500
|6
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|16
|17
|.485
|6½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|18
|.471
|7
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Fayetteville
|15
|19
|.441
|8
|Friday's Games
Fredericksburg 8, Salem 2, 1st game
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 3, 2nd game
Down East 7, Myrtle Beach 1
Charleston 5, Kannapolis 3
Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 6
Augusta 6, Columbia 2
Carolina 8, Fayetteville 3
|Saturday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 1 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
