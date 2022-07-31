|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|14
|15
|.483
|7
|Salem (Boston)
|14
|15
|.483
|7
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|13
|17
|.433
|8½
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|11
|19
|.367
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|10
|18
|.357
|7
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|10
|19
|.345
|7½
|Saturday's Games
Fayetteville 3, Carolina 2
Fredricksburg 6, Salem 1
Charleston 8, Down East 7
Augusta 6, Myrtle Beach 4
Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 4
Columbia 3 Kannapolis 2
|Sunday's Games
Kannapolis 9, Columbia 0
Salem at Fredricksburg, ppd.
Carolina 5, Fayetteville 4
Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 2
Charleston 5, Down East 2
Myrtle Beach 11, Augusta 6
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fredricksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Fredricksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
