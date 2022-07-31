All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)218.724
Down East (Texas)1415.4837
Salem (Boston)1415.4837
Carolina (Milwaukee)1416.467
Delmarva (Baltimore)1317.433
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1119.36710½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1812.600
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1712.586½
Columbia (Kansas City)1712.586½
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1713.5671
Augusta (Atlanta)1018.3577
Fayetteville (Houston)1019.345
Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Carolina 2

Fredricksburg 6, Salem 1

Charleston 8, Down East 7

Augusta 6, Myrtle Beach 4

Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 4

Columbia 3 Kannapolis 2

Sunday's Games

Kannapolis 9, Columbia 0

Salem at Fredricksburg, ppd.

Carolina 5, Fayetteville 4

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 2

Charleston 5, Down East 2

Myrtle Beach 11, Augusta 6

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fredricksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fredricksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

