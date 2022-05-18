|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|15
|.545
|1
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|17
|17
|.500
|2½
|Salem (Boston)
|17
|17
|.500
|2½
|Down East (Texas)
|15
|19
|.441
|4½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|11
|23
|.324
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|22
|12
|.647
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|20
|14
|.588
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|17
|.500
|6
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|13
|21
|.382
|10
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|11
|23
|.324
|12
|Tuesday's Games
Delmarva 5, Fredericksburg 3
Fayetteville 10, Kannapolis 6
Down East 8, Carolina 5
Charleston 14, Augusta 6
Lynchburg 11, Salem 4
Myrtle Beach 15, Columbia 5
|Wednesday's Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
