All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)1914.576
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1815.5451
Carolina (Milwaukee)1717.500
Salem (Boston)1717.500
Down East (Texas)1519.441
Delmarva (Baltimore)1123.324
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2311.676
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2212.6471
Augusta (Atlanta)2014.5883
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1717.5006
Fayetteville (Houston)1321.38210
Columbia (Kansas City)1123.32412
Tuesday's Games

Delmarva 5, Fredericksburg 3

Fayetteville 10, Kannapolis 6

Down East 8, Carolina 5

Charleston 14, Augusta 6

Lynchburg 11, Salem 4

Myrtle Beach 15, Columbia 5

Wednesday's Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

