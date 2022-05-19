|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|16
|.543
|1
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|19
|17
|.528
|1½
|Salem (Boston)
|17
|19
|.472
|3½
|Down East (Texas)
|15
|21
|.417
|5½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|13
|23
|.361
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|24
|12
|.667
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|20
|16
|.556
|5
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|15
|21
|.417
|10
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|11
|25
|.306
|14
|Wednesday's Games
Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 1
Myrtle Beach 13, Columbia 2
Carolina 8, Down East 1
Lynchburg 10, Salem 2
Charleston 4, Augusta 2
Delmarva 5, Fredericksburg 3
|Thursday's Games
Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 4
Carolina 9, Down East 2
Charleston 5, Augusta 2
Lynchburg 6, Salem 4
Delmarva 4, Fredericksburg 3
Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 5
|Friday's Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
