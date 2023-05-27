All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2418.571
Down East (Texas)2318.561½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2219.537
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2122.488
Salem (Boston)2022.4764
Fredericksburg (Washington)1625.390
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2716.628
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2320.5354
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2220.524
Augusta (Atlanta)2221.5125
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1726.39510
Fayetteville (Houston)1626.38110½
Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Down East 2

Fredericksburg 8, Salem 5

Augusta 8, Kannapolis 2

Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 0

Columbia 5, Charleston 4

Myrtle Beach 6, Fayetteville 1

Saturday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

