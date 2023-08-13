All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2715.643
x-Down East (Texas)2220.5245
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2220.5245
Fredericksburg (Washington)1922.463
Salem (Boston)1824.4299
Delmarva (Baltimore)1724.415
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2715.643
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2319.5484
Augusta (Atlanta)2022.4767
Columbia (Kansas City)2022.4767
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2022.4767
Fayetteville1626.38111
Saturday's Games

Carolina 6, Delmarva 3

Augusta 8, Salem 7

Charleston 9, Columbia 5

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 6

Fayetteville 15, Myrtle Beach 3

Down East 11, Kannapolis 2

Sunday's Games

Down East 5, Kannapolis 2

Delmarva 8, Carolina 4

Lynchburg 14, Fredericksburg 13

Augusta 5, Salem 3

Charleston 10, Columbia 4

Myrtle Beach 8, Fayetteville 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you