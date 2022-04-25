|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Down East (Texas)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|8
|.500
|3
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|5
|10
|.333
|5
|Sunday's Games
Fredericksburg 16, Kannapolis 8
Lynchburg 15, Carolina 4
Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5
Myrtle Beach 7, Delmarva 4
Charleston 9, Salem 0
Columbia 13, Down East 12, 10 innings
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Delmarva at Augusta, 11:05 a.m.
Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Down East, 11 a.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 11:05 a.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.