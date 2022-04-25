All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)114.733
Salem (Boston)87.5333
Carolina (Milwaukee)78.4674
Down East (Texas)78.4674
Lynchburg (Cleveland)78.4674
Delmarva (Baltimore)510.3336
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)105.667
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)105.667
Augusta (Atlanta)78.4673
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)78.5003
Columbia (Kansas City)69.4004
Fayetteville (Houston)510.3335
Sunday's Games

Fredericksburg 16, Kannapolis 8

Lynchburg 15, Carolina 4

Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5

Myrtle Beach 7, Delmarva 4

Charleston 9, Salem 0

Columbia 13, Down East 12, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Delmarva at Augusta, 11:05 a.m.

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 11 a.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 11:05 a.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

