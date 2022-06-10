All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)3024.556
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2925.5371
Fredericksburg (Washington)2826.5192
Salem (Boston)2826.5192
Down East (Texas)2628.4814
Delmarva (Baltimore)1935.35211
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3717.685
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3717.685
Augusta (Atlanta)2925.5378
Fayetteville (Houston)2529.46312
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2133.38916
Columbia (Kansas City)1539.27822
Thursday's Games

Carolina 2, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game

Carolina 3, Myrtle Beach 2, 2nd game

Fredericksburg 8, Lynchburg 1, 1st game

Lynchburg 9, Fredericksburg 7, 2nd game

Down East 1, Kannapolis 0

Fayetteville 15, Delmarva 5

Augusta 16, Columbia 3

Charleston 10, Salem 5

Friday's Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

