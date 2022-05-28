All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2418.571
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2319.5481
Fredericksburg (Washington)2120.512
Salem (Boston)2121.5003
Down East (Texas)1924.442
Delmarva (Baltimore)1528.349
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3211.744
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3013.6982
Augusta (Atlanta)2122.48811
Fayetteville (Houston)1924.44213
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1725.40514½
Columbia (Kansas City)1330.30219
Friday's Games

Columbia 3, Lynchburg 1

Down East 4, Fayetteville 3

Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd. to May 28

Salem at Fredericksburg, ppd. to May 28

Charleston 12, Delmarva 6

Myrtle Beach 3, Augusta, 2, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 11, Augusta, 5, 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 2, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 5 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Columbia at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbia at Salem, 1:05 p.m.

