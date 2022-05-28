|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|23
|19
|.548
|1
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|21
|20
|.512
|2½
|Salem (Boston)
|21
|21
|.500
|3
|Down East (Texas)
|19
|24
|.442
|5½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|28
|.349
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|32
|11
|.744
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|30
|13
|.698
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|21
|22
|.488
|11
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|19
|24
|.442
|13
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|25
|.405
|14½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|13
|30
|.302
|19
|Friday's Games
Columbia 3, Lynchburg 1
Down East 4, Fayetteville 3
Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd. to May 28
Salem at Fredericksburg, ppd. to May 28
Charleston 12, Delmarva 6
Myrtle Beach 3, Augusta, 2, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 11, Augusta, 5, 2nd game
|Saturday's Games
Kannapolis at Carolina, 2, 4 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 5 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Columbia at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Columbia at Salem, 1:05 p.m.
