All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1913.594
Down East (Texas)1913.594
Delmarva (Baltimore)1715.5312
Salem (Boston)1716.515
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1717.5003
Fredericksburg (Washington)1121.3648
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2014.588
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1814.5631
Augusta (Atlanta)1617.485
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1617.485
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1420.4126
Fayetteville (Houston)1320.394
Tuesday's Games

Carolina 14, Kannapolis 2

Down East 10, Fayetteville 0

Salem 3, Lynchburg 0, 8 innings

Augusta 9, Myrtle Beach 4

Charleston 5, Delmarva 1

Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 4

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 11 a.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

