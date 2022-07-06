All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)92.818
Carolina (Milwaukee)65.5453
Down East (Texas)65.5453
Salem (Boston)65.5453
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)56.4554
Delmarva (Baltimore)29.1827
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)92.818
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)74.6362
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)65.5453
Charleston (Tampa Bay)56.4554
Fayetteville (Houston)38.2736
Augusta (Atlanta)28.2007
Monday's Games

Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 2

Down East 9, Fayetteville 3

Columbia 9, Myrtle Beach 8

Carolina 4, Kannapolis 3

Delmarva 4, Salem 3, 10 innings

Charleston 11, Augusta 10

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Kannapolis 6, Carolina 1

Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 1

Salem 7, Delmarva 5

Fayetteville 3, Down East 2

Myrtle Beach 11, Columbia 3

Charleston 5, Augusta 4

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

