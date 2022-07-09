|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
|Salem (Boston)
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|3
|10
|.231
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
|Friday's Games
Fayetteville 7, Down East 4, 1st game
Down East at Fayetteville, ppd., 2nd game
Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 3, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 6, 2nd game
Kannapolis 5, Carolina 0
Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 1
Delmarva 8, Salem 7, 10 innings
Augusta 6, Charleston 2
|Saturday's Games
Down East 13, Fayetteville 1
Fredericksburg 10, Lynchburg 6
Columbia 18, Myrtle Beach 2
Augusta at Charleston, susp.
Kannapolis 8, Carolina 5
Salem at Delmarva, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Augusta at Charleston, 2, TBD
Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 2, 3:35 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Columbia at Down East, 6 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
