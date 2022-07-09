All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)122.857
Down East (Texas)76.538
Salem (Boston)76.538
Carolina (Milwaukee)68.4296
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)59.3577
Delmarva (Baltimore)310.231
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)113.786
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)104.7141
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)77.5004
Charleston (Tampa Bay)67.462
Fayetteville (Houston)49.308
Augusta (Atlanta)310.231
Friday's Games

Fayetteville 7, Down East 4, 1st game

Down East at Fayetteville, ppd., 2nd game

Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 3, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 6, 2nd game

Kannapolis 5, Carolina 0

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 1

Delmarva 8, Salem 7, 10 innings

Augusta 6, Charleston 2

Saturday's Games

Down East 13, Fayetteville 1

Fredericksburg 10, Lynchburg 6

Columbia 18, Myrtle Beach 2

Augusta at Charleston, susp.

Kannapolis 8, Carolina 5

Salem at Delmarva, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Augusta at Charleston, 2, TBD

Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 2, 3:35 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Columbia at Down East, 6 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you