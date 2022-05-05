jnAll Times EDT

North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)148.636
Carolina (Milwaukee)1310.565
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1210.5452
Salem (Boston)1112.478
Down East (Texas)1013.435
Delmarva (Baltimore)716.304
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)167.696
Charleston (Tampa Bay)149.6092
Augusta (Atlanta)1211.5224
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1112.4785
Fayetteville (Houston)914.3397
Columbia (Kansas City)815.3488
Wednesday's Games

Kannapolis 5, Down East 4

Delmarva 5, Columbia 1

Lynchburg 4, Fredericksburg 2

Carolina 4, Augusta 3

Fayetteville 3, Charleston 2

Myrtle Beach 24, Salem 6

Thursday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 2, 4 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Augusta at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

