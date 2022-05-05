jnAll Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Down East (Texas)
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|7
|16
|.304
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|14
|.339
|7
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|Wednesday's Games
Kannapolis 5, Down East 4
Delmarva 5, Columbia 1
Lynchburg 4, Fredericksburg 2
Carolina 4, Augusta 3
Fayetteville 3, Charleston 2
Myrtle Beach 24, Salem 6
|Thursday's Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 2, 4 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Augusta at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.
