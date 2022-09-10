All Times EDT
x-first half division winner; y-second half
North Division
WLPct.GB
y-Fredericksburg (Washington)4122.651
Carolina (Milwaukee)3330.5248
Down East (Texas)3232.500
Salem (Boston)2934.46012
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2836.43813½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2737.42214½
South Division
WLPct.GB
y-Charleston (Tampa Bay)4123.641
Columbia (Kansas City)3330.524
Augusta (Atlanta)3231.508
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3132.492
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)3133.48410
Fayetteville (Houston)2341.35918
Friday's Games

Augusta 6, Kannapolis 1

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 2

Myrtle Beach 10, Carolina 3

Fayetteville 4, Lynchburg 3

Delmarva 3, Down East 1

Charleston 8, Columbia 1

Saturday's Games

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Augusta at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 1:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

