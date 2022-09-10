|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner; y-second half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Fredericksburg (Washington)
|41
|22
|.651
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|33
|30
|.524
|8
|Down East (Texas)
|32
|32
|.500
|9½
|Salem (Boston)
|29
|34
|.460
|12
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|28
|36
|.438
|13½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|27
|37
|.422
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|41
|23
|.641
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|33
|30
|.524
|7½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|32
|31
|.508
|8½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|31
|32
|.492
|9½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|31
|33
|.484
|10
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|23
|41
|.359
|18
|Friday's Games
Augusta 6, Kannapolis 1
Salem 4, Fredericksburg 2
Myrtle Beach 10, Carolina 3
Fayetteville 4, Lynchburg 3
Delmarva 3, Down East 1
Charleston 8, Columbia 1
|Saturday's Games
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Augusta at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 1:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
