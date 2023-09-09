All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)3925.609
Fredericksburg (Washington)3430.5314
Lynchburg (Cleveland)3430.5314
x-Down East (Texas)2935.45310
Delmarva (Baltimore)2836.43811
Salem (Boston)2539.39114
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3924.619
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3429.5405
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)3232.500
Columbia (Kansas City)3133.484
Augusta (Atlanta)3034.469
Fayetteville2836.43811½
Friday's Games

Kannapolis 1, Lynchburg 0

Augusta 5, Down East 2

Carolina 7, Salem 1

Fredericksburg 15, Delmarva 10, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia 11, Myrtle Beach 7

Fayetteville 5, Charleston 4

Saturday's Games

Augusta at Down East, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Carolina at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Salem, 1:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Down East, TBD

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

