|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|34
|30
|.531
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|34
|30
|.531
|4
|x-Down East (Texas)
|29
|35
|.453
|10
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|28
|36
|.438
|11
|Salem (Boston)
|25
|39
|.391
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|34
|29
|.540
|5
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|32
|.500
|7½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|31
|33
|.484
|8½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|30
|34
|.469
|9½
|Fayetteville
|28
|36
|.438
|11½
|Friday's Games
Kannapolis 1, Lynchburg 0
Augusta 5, Down East 2
Carolina 7, Salem 1
Fredericksburg 15, Delmarva 10, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia 11, Myrtle Beach 7
Fayetteville 5, Charleston 4
|Saturday's Games
Augusta at Down East, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Carolina at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Carolina at Salem, 1:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Down East, TBD
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
