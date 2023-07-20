All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)118.579
Carolina (Milwaukee)119.550½
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1010.500
Salem (Boston)1010.500
x-Down East (Texas)1011.4762
Fredericksburg (Washington)812.400
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)128.600
Columbia (Kansas City)1110.524
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1110.524
Augusta (Atlanta)1011.476
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1011.476
Fayetteville812.4004
Wednesday's Games

Carolina 13, Kannapolis 2

Salem 6, Down East 4

Lynchburg 7, Fayetteville 6

Fredericksburg 3, Augusta 0

Delmarva 2, Charleston 0

Columbia 3, Myrtle Beach 2

Thursday's Games

Lynchburg 7, Fayetteville 6

Salem 8, Down East 3

Carolina 9, Kannapolis 7

Augusta 5, Fredericksburg 3

Charleston at Delmarva, ppd.

Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 1

Friday's Games

Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Salem at Down East, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you