All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)1610.615
Carolina (Milwaukee)1511.5771
Delmarva (Baltimore)1412.5382
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1414.5003
Salem (Boston)1314.481
Fredericksburg (Washington)917.3467
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)1711.607
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1412.5382
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1413.519
Augusta (Atlanta)1314.481
Fayetteville (Houston)1215.444
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1018.3577
Sunday's Games

Augusta 8, Kannapolis 7

Carolina 7, Delmarva 3

Salem 5, Fayetteville 0

Charleston 6, Lynchburg 5

Columbia 8, Myrtle Beach 6

Down East at Fredericksburg, ppd.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Augusta 8, Charleston 3

Down East 8, Delmarva 2, 6 innings

Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 3

Lynchburg 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 6, Columbia 5

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 1

Wednesday's Games

Delmarva at Down East, 11 a.m.

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you