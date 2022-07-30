|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|14
|13
|.519
|5½
|Salem (Boston)
|14
|14
|.500
|6
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|13
|15
|.464
|7
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|11
|17
|.393
|9
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|11
|17
|.393
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|9
|17
|.546
|7
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|18
|.333
|7½
|Thursday's Games
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 5
Kannapolis 5, Columbia 4, 11 innings
Fredricksburg 8, Salem 3
Fayetteville 5, Carolina 1
Charleston 3, Down East 1
Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 4
|Friday's Games
Delmarva 10, Lynchburg 7
Columbia 7, Kannapolis 6
Fredricksburg 9, Salem 6
Fayetteville 2, Carolina 1
Charleston 8, Down East 2
Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 2
|Saturday's Games
Carolina at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredricksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
