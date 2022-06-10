|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|29
|25
|.537
|1
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|28
|26
|.519
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|28
|26
|.519
|2
|Down East (Texas)
|26
|28
|.481
|4
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|19
|35
|.352
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|29
|25
|.537
|8
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|25
|29
|.463
|12
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|33
|.389
|16
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|15
|39
|.278
|22
|Wednesday's Games
Fredericksburg 7, Lynchburg 5, 1st game
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 2nd game, ppd.
Down East 2, Kannapolis 1, 10 innings
Myrtle Beach at Carolina, ppd.
Delmarva 3, Fayetteville 2
Augusta 15, Columbia 2
Charleston 7, Salem 5
|Thursday's Games
Carolina 2, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game
Carolina 3, Myrtle Beach 2, 2nd game
Fredericksburg 8, Lynchburg 1, 1st game
Lynchburg 9, Fredericksburg 7, 2nd game
Down East 1, Kannapolis 0
Fayetteville 15, Delmarva 5
Augusta 16, Columbia 3
Charleston 10, Salem 5
|Friday's Games
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
