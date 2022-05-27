|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|23
|18
|.561
|½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|21
|20
|.512
|2½
|Salem (Boston)
|21
|21
|.500
|3
|Down East (Texas)
|18
|24
|.429
|6
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|27
|.357
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|30
|11
|.732
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|29
|13
|.690
|1½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|21
|20
|.512
|9
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|19
|23
|.452
|11½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|25
|.405
|13½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|12
|30
|.286
|18½
|Thursday's Games
Lynchburg 6, Columbia 0
Fayetteville 5, Down East 3, 10 innings
Carolina 3, Kannapolis 2, 11 innings
Fredericksburg 12, Salem 1
Charleston 7, Delmarva 3
Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 2
|Friday's Games
Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 2, TBD p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Fayetteville at Down East, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Columbia at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
