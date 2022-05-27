All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2418.571
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2318.561½
Fredericksburg (Washington)2120.512
Salem (Boston)2121.5003
Down East (Texas)1824.4296
Delmarva (Baltimore)1527.3579
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3011.732
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2913.690
Augusta (Atlanta)2120.5129
Fayetteville (Houston)1923.45211½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1725.40513½
Columbia (Kansas City)1230.28618½
Thursday's Games

Lynchburg 6, Columbia 0

Fayetteville 5, Down East 3, 10 innings

Carolina 3, Kannapolis 2, 11 innings

Fredericksburg 12, Salem 1

Charleston 7, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 2

Friday's Games

Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 2, TBD p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Columbia at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

