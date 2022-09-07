All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)3921.650
Carolina (Milwaukee)3328.541
Down East (Texas)3130.508
Salem (Boston)2832.46711
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2734.44312½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2536.41014½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3823.623
Columbia (Kansas City)3327.550
Augusta (Atlanta)3030.5007
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)3031.4928
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2932.4759
Fayetteville (Houston)2140.34417
Tuesday's Games

Augusta 6, Kannapolis 1

Fredericksburg 15, Salem 5

Myrtle Beach 5, Carolina 4, 10 innings

Lynchburg 4, Fayetteville 3

Delmarva 5, Down East 2

Charleston 15, Columbia 3

Wednesday's Games

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, (makeup of 7/31 ppd) cancelled

Thursday's Games

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

