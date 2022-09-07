|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|39
|21
|.650
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|33
|28
|.541
|6½
|Down East (Texas)
|31
|30
|.508
|8½
|Salem (Boston)
|28
|32
|.467
|11
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|27
|34
|.443
|12½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|25
|36
|.410
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|33
|27
|.550
|4½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|30
|30
|.500
|7
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|31
|.492
|8
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|29
|32
|.475
|9
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|21
|40
|.344
|17
|Tuesday's Games
Augusta 6, Kannapolis 1
Fredericksburg 15, Salem 5
Myrtle Beach 5, Carolina 4, 10 innings
Lynchburg 4, Fayetteville 3
Delmarva 5, Down East 2
Charleston 15, Columbia 3
|Wednesday's Games
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, (makeup of 7/31 ppd) cancelled
|Thursday's Games
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
