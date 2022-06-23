|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|35
|31
|.530
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|35
|31
|.530
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|34
|32
|.515
|1
|Down East (Texas)
|33
|33
|.500
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|33
|33
|.500
|2
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|21
|44
|.323
|13½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|47
|19
|.712
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|46
|20
|.697
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|36
|30
|.545
|11
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|31
|34
|.477
|15½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|40
|.394
|21
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|18
|48
|.273
|29
|Wednesday's Games
Myrtle Beach 5, Kannapolis 3
Down East 1, Carolina 0
Salem 5, Fredericksburg 4
Augusta 4, Fayetteville 2
Lynchburg at Delmarva, ppd.
Charleston 11, Columbia 0
|Thursday's Games
Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 2, Game 1
Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1, Game 2
Myrtle Beach 8, Kannapolis 7, 10 innings
Down East 3, Carolina 2
Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2
Fayetteville 9, Augusta 8
Charleston 3, Columbia 2
|Friday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.