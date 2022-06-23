All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lynchburg (Cleveland)3531.530
Salem (Boston)3531.530
Carolina (Milwaukee)3432.5151
Down East (Texas)3333.5002
Fredericksburg (Washington)3333.5002
Delmarva (Baltimore)2144.32313½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)4719.712
Charleston (Tampa Bay)4620.6971
Augusta (Atlanta)3630.54511
Fayetteville (Houston)3134.47715½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2640.39421
Columbia (Kansas City)1848.27329
Wednesday's Games

Myrtle Beach 5, Kannapolis 3

Down East 1, Carolina 0

Salem 5, Fredericksburg 4

Augusta 4, Fayetteville 2

Lynchburg at Delmarva, ppd.

Charleston 11, Columbia 0

Thursday's Games

Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 2, Game 1

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1, Game 2

Myrtle Beach 8, Kannapolis 7, 10 innings

Down East 3, Carolina 2

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2

Fayetteville 9, Augusta 8

Charleston 3, Columbia 2

Friday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you