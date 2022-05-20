All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2015.571
Fredericksburg (Washington)1916.5431
Carolina (Milwaukee)1917.528
Salem (Boston)1719.472
Down East (Texas)1521.417
Delmarva (Baltimore)1323.361
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2511.694
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2412.6671
Augusta (Atlanta)2016.5565
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1719.4728
Fayetteville (Houston)1521.41710
Columbia (Kansas City)1125.30614
Thursday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 4

Carolina 9, Down East 2

Charleston 5, Augusta 2

Lynchburg 6, Salem 4

Delmarva 4, Fredericksburg 3

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 5

Friday's Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

