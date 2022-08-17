All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2815.651
Carolina (Milwaukee)2321.523
Down East (Texas)2321.523
Salem (Boston)2122.4887
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1826.40910½
Delmarva (Baltimore)1727.38611½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2716.628
Columbia (Kansas City)2419.5583
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2222.500
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2222.500
Augusta (Atlanta)2022.476
Fayetteville (Houston)1628.36411½
Tuesday's Games

Fredericksburg 10, Lynchburg 4

Myrtle Beach 4, Down East 2

Carolina 6, Fayettevile 0

Delmarva 17, Salem 10

Columbia 6, Kannapolis 4

Charleston 13, Augusta 2

Wednesday's Games

Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 1

Down East 7, Myrtle Beach 1

Carolina 6, Fayettevile 5

Salem 9, Delmarva 6

Columbia 12, Kannapolis 1

Charleston 5, Augusta 1

Thursday's Games

Charleston at Augusta, 1st game, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, TBD, 2nd game, (makeup of 7/10 ppd.)

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

