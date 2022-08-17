|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|23
|21
|.523
|5½
|Down East (Texas)
|23
|21
|.523
|5½
|Salem (Boston)
|21
|22
|.488
|7
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|26
|.409
|10½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|17
|27
|.386
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|24
|19
|.558
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|22
|.500
|5½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|22
|22
|.500
|5½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|20
|22
|.476
|6½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|28
|.364
|11½
|Tuesday's Games
Fredericksburg 10, Lynchburg 4
Myrtle Beach 4, Down East 2
Carolina 6, Fayettevile 0
Delmarva 17, Salem 10
Columbia 6, Kannapolis 4
Charleston 13, Augusta 2
|Wednesday's Games
Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 1
Down East 7, Myrtle Beach 1
Carolina 6, Fayettevile 5
Salem 9, Delmarva 6
Columbia 12, Kannapolis 1
Charleston 5, Augusta 1
|Thursday's Games
Charleston at Augusta, 1st game, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, TBD, 2nd game, (makeup of 7/10 ppd.)
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
