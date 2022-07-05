All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)91.900
Carolina (Milwaukee)64.6003
Down East (Texas)64.6003
Salem (Boston)55.5004
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)46.4005
Delmarva (Baltimore)28.2007
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)91.900
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)64.6003
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)55.5004
Charleston (Tampa Bay)46.4005
Augusta (Atlanta)28.2007
Fayetteville (Houston)28.2007
Saturday's Games

Down East 4, Kannapolis 1

Fredericksburg 12, Delmarva 5

Columbia 5, Augusta 3

Salem 9, Lynchburg 3

Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3

Myrtle Beach 13, Charleston 6

Sunday's Games

Fredericksburg 10, Delmarva 2

Lynchburg 6, Salem 2

Kannapolis 4, Down East 1

Columbia 5, Augusta 4

Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3

Charleston 10, Myrtle Beach 7

Monday's Games

Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 2

Down East 9, Fayetteville 3

Columbia 9, Myrtle Beach 8

Carolina 4, Kannapolis 3

Delmarva 4, Salem 3, 10 innings

Charleston 11, Augusta 10

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

